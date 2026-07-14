GOP Rep. Gill: Socialists Will ‘Absolutely Rip Apart’ the Democrat Party

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) predicted that the rise of the so-called Democratic Socialists would result in the demise of the Democratic Party.

Gill rejected the claim that the Tea Party movement was a net negative for Republicans, in the same way that the socialist movement is for the Democratic Party.

“Congressman, is it not true that the Republican Party, since the Tea Party, has gotten stronger and stronger and stronger,” host Laura Ingraham said. “I mean, that presaged the entire Trump movement, did it not? So that comparison is ludicrous.”

Gill replied, “It’s absolutely insane. The entire Tea Party movement was built on the idea that we should have fiscal prudence in Washington, so that we can prolong the trajectory of this country, so that our finances can stay sane, and that America can remain America, and that we can conserve this country. And you don’t conserve it by allowing it to go bankrupt. By contrast, these Democratic socialists are fundamentally trying to destroy this country and everything that built it and they’re motivated by not a love for America as the Tea Party patriots were, but by a hatred for America and for its people. This will absolutely rip apart the Democrat Party.”

“Normal people across the country, outside of, you know, New York or Denver, Colorado or left-wing metropolitan areas, find these views repugnant,” he added. “Whereas I think, by contrast, most Americans think that ideas like fiscal prudence and conservative values make total sense.”

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