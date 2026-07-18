Fetterman: Can’t Support ‘Pro-Hamas’ El-Sayed

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Saturday in America,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said Democratic Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is “essentially, a pro-Hamas candidate” and is “not someone I could ever support.”

Fetterman said, “Bernie is there campaigning for this guy. Humble yourself, Bernie. You just pushed an accused rapist [that] imploded up in Maine, and now you’re pushing, essentially, a pro-Hamas candidate that’s been anti-American and deeply anti-Israel. He’s a socialist that earned $700,000 last year. His wife, in private practice, she refuses to accept Medicaid for that. He’s a phony, and he has said incredibly anti-American things. And I would remind all the Democrats, he participated and he was very involved in the no commitment vote during the campaign, during when Harris was running for president, the uncommitted one, I guess the uncommitted, whatever the crazies were doing that year.”

Fetterman added, “[H]e said that Israel is as evil as Hamas. … That’s not someone I could ever support.”

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