Jeffries: We’re Not Going to Let the Trump Administration ‘Whitewash’ History

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he would not let the Trump administration “whitewash” history.

Jeffries said, “Unfortunately, what we’ve seen from Donald Trump is that in this particular case, Republicans have adopted voter suppression as an electoral strategy because they have failed to actually deliver on making life more affordable for the American people. It was Donald Trump who promised to lower costs on day one. But we know that costs haven’t gone down in this country. Costs have gone up. It was Donald Trump, I believe, who said that he was elected not to start wars, endless wars in the Middle East, but to stop them and then turned around and has gotten us involved in this reckless war of choice in Iran that has skyrocketed gas prices on the American people. By the way, it was Donald Trump who said they were going to love and cherish Medicaid and then Republicans enacted the largest cut to Medicaid in American history, ripping healthcare away from more than 14 million Americans. They have nothing to run on. We’re going to run on fighting for an affordable America.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Mr. leader, before I let you go, President Trump ordered signs placed outside the Museum of American History warning that it promotes inaccurate history. It comes, of course, as the White House is attacking the Smithsonian, accusing the institution of promoting left-wing ideology. Is there anything you can do to stop those signs from going up?”

Jeffries said, “Well, we’re going to explore every legislative avenue and every litigation avenue, as we’ve repeatedly done up until this point. Here’s the thing. Black history is American history. And we are not going to let the extremists whitewash it. Not now, not ever.”

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