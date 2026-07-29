MS NOW’s Ruhle: Fauci Hearing Breaks My Heart — ‘I Can’t Believe We’re Relitigating This’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Money, Power, Politics,” host Stephanie Ruhle said she was heartbroken by the Senate hearing featuring health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Network reporter Vaughn Hillyard said, “You can’t revise that history that everybody lived through. And, you know, my grandma, she was in a nursing home at the time. She made it through one round, ended up passing from after getting COVID a later time. And there’s a reality that more than a million people died. You can’t revise history for people in that way. And so there’s a certain level of arrogance on the part of some of these Republicans that are asking doctor Fauci these questions, because people in their own families and their own communities had a lived experience that runs counter to what they are trying to hold him seemingly accountable for now.”

Addressing another panelist, Ruhle said, “Doctor Gupta, thank you so much. Just seeing your face this morning, Vin, it takes me back. It breaks my heart. I can’t believe we’re back here. I can’t believe we’re relitigating this in the way that we are. I’m grateful that you’re here with us today. I’m thankful you were with us for all of those days during COVID. Thank you so much.”

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