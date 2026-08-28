Navarro: Congress Isn’t Able to Balance Budget, ‘We’re Doing the Best We Can’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro said that doing what OMB Director Russ Vought wants is the way to balance the budget, but “Congress can’t seem to balance the budget. We’re doing the best we can.”

Host Blake Burman mentioned the rise in debt and asked, “Is the idea of having balanced budgets over with?”

Navarro answered, “No. Look, in my best scenario, you put Russ Vought in charge of the budget every year and Congress approves what Russ Vought says. That’s the way we’re going to balance our budget. The problem is, with the politics, you know what happens, it’s continuing resolutions, continuing resolutions. We’ve got an issue.”

Navarro then turned to the Obama administration and Burman cut in to point to the amount added to the debt under Trump and to point out Trump is in office now.

Navarro responded, “Congress can’t seem to balance the budget. We’re doing the best we can. Because what we’re able to do with our supply-side growth is really grow faster than the other side.” And compared growth numbers under the Obama administration and the first Trump term.

Navarro concluded, “All I can say is that the Trump policies work and the biggest problems we have are the headwinds from the Democrats. We can’t get some of the things done, which would be good for the American people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett