Murphy: ICE Is Intentionally Traumatizing Kids

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are intentionally traumatizing children.

Murphy said, “There were thousands of people, from all over Connecticut, in Danbury tonight to say that if ICE is going to be in Danbury to purposefully traumatize our children, then they need to get out. What’s happening in Danbury is extraordinary. It’s kind of a new tactic. What we know is that on the first and second day of school, ICE was at the school bus stops. They let the kids board the school busses and then they arrested the parents. Now, why did they do that? They did that to purposely traumatize the kids. Because the kids don’t know their parents are gone. And when they get off the school bus at the end of the day, they’re alone, abandoned, and they can’t find their parents. Just imagine what those kids are going through. And as far as we understand, that practice is still continuing in Connecticut. But there were thousands of people on the streets in Danbury today, from all walks of life, Republicans and Democrats. And I think that it’s going to have an impact, at least in Danbury.”

He added, “The intent of the tactics is to traumatize young men and women in this country, kids in this country.”

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