Madeleine Dean: Trump’s Leadership Is ‘Erratic’ and ‘Childlike’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said President Donald Trump’s leadership during the Iran military conflict is both “erratic,” and “childlike.”

Dean said, “The president is failing at this war and he knows it.”

She continued, “You saw that J.D. Vance, yesterday in that strange press conference, when he was asked by, I think it was Kaitlan Collins, whether or not the war would be over by the midterms. He said, and I’m quoting, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t call it a war.’ Honest to God. And then the president, of course, calls it a war and then doubles back and doesn’t call it a war. How it’s childlike to not admit to the gravity of where we are by the president’s own choice. It is childlike. And of course, most importantly, it’s very dangerous. We’ve lost 18 service members. This is not a small potatoes matter.”

She added, “We’re in a very dangerous spot. The president is actually acting in a very erratic and irrational way. We need to get out of this war, and we need to get out of harm’s way. Because what do people care about? The cost of living, gas, diesel, groceries, goods.”

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