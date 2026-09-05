Capehart: Seems Like Iran’s Willing to Use Midterms to Their Advantage to ‘Prolong, Even Escalate’ War

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” guest host Jonathan Capehart said that it appears as though Iran is “willing to take advantage of” the midterm elections “to prolong, even escalate” the war.

While speaking with Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Capehart said, “Rep. Dean, it seems Iran is very aware and willing to take advantage of the midterms to prolong, even escalate the war that is reportedly worrying our Gulf allies. What’s your take?”

Dean responded that, given how things in the war have gone so far, “It’s understandable that Iran is now saying we’re growing in confidence,” and said that the U.S. needs to withdraw from the war.

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