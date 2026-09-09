DNC Chair on DSA: ‘It Takes All of Us’ ‘to Win’ Throughout U.S., There’s ‘More That Unites’ Dems than Differentiates

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” DNC Chair Ken Martin responded to a question on DSA candidates by saying that “it takes all of us, all types of Democrats, to win throughout the country” and “there is more that unites all of these disparate parts of our party.”

Guest host Kasie Hunt asked, “You say you need to be united, but does embracing some of the Democratic Socialists of America who have been winning in very blue places help get the candidates that are going to make your majorities over the finish line?”

Martin answered, “Well, what I would say is we are a big tent party. I’ve always said that, right? We have all sorts of Democrats running, all over the country, conservative Democrats, centrist Democrats, progressives, and new Democrats, these leftists. And the reality is, it takes all of us, all types of Democrats, to win throughout the country. And while folks like you and others want to focus on the differences within this big tent party of ours, I am reminded of the fact that there is more that unites all of these disparate parts of our party. Every Democrat I know is running to put more money in people’s pockets. Every Democrat I know is running to make sure we get towards universal healthcare so no one goes without healthcare in this country. Every Democrat I know is making sure that we bring down the cost of housing and make sure that people can afford the groceries and are paid a living wage and can retire with dignity. These are core values of the Democratic Party. And whether you’re on the far left or the far right of our party, the things that unite us are much bigger than the things that divide us.”

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