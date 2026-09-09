Pelosi: Obama’s Iran Deal ‘Masterful, Virtuoso Diplomatic Accomplishment’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was a “masterful, virtuoso diplomatic accomplishment.”

Pelosi said, “Our country is at war. We always root for our country under any circumstance. So let’s get this done. Mr. President, you said it would take a few weeks, clearly you did not know what you were talking about.”

She continued, “The fact that is so sad about this war, it could have been so totally avoided. President Obama was a masterful, virtuoso diplomatic accomplishment when he did the Iran nuclear agreement. They had it stopped. We accomplished all of our goals, then this one comes in and tears that up and now says he’s going to stop the development of nuclear weapons in Iran, which he hasn’t.”

She added, “So it’s really sad, but our troops are in harm’s way. And this is not a small potatoes thing as that person you had on the screen might refer to it. Small potatoes is not how we describe our men and women in uniform risking their lives. So this Iran war is taking a toll on the nation.”

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