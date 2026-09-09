Talarico: ‘I Was Being Provocative’ with the ‘God Is Non-Binary’ Statement

During an interview that aired on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” on Wednesday, Texas Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico walked back some of his past remarks, including his claim that “God is non-binary.”

According to Talarico, he was being “provocative.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BROOKE TAYLOR, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: In 2021, you said God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is non-binary. Do you still stand by that?

TALARICO: I was being provocative with that statement, I get that. What I was trying to say is that you can’t use human categories to define God. And that’s not controversial theologically.

TAYLOR: And I know you said you want voters to look at your record. Again, you voted against SB14. Standing here with me now, do you regret some of the votes on your record that you have publicly voted against?

TALARICO: Again, that bill was overly broad. I supported amendments. And you can go back and check, this is public record. I supported amendments that would have given the power to make these decisions to local communities.

TAYLOR: And just with the in-between comment, I know you’re a preacher, so you know this, I don’t have to tell you, but Mark 10:6 states, quote, “From the beginning of creation God made them male and female,” clearly in the Bible, it doesn’t state that in-between.

TALARICO: Well, I think God is so much bigger than every human category. God is — is bigger than any of our understandings. And it’s important for us to remember that when we’re having these discussions. What is clear from scripture is that we are commanded to love thy neighbor as thyself.