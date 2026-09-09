Talarico on Six Biological Sexes Comments: ‘I’ve Missed the Mark on Some of My Past Statements’

Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D), the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, backtracked on a past claim that there were six biological sexes during an interview with Fox News.

Talarico made the statement at a Texas State House Public Education Committee hearing in 2021.

“During the 2021 hearing, you said there are six biological sexes,” Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor said. “Do you still believe that standing here with me right now?”

Talarico replied, “No, I’ve missed the mark on some of my past statements. I will be the first to admit it. What I meant is that there are two sexes, and then there’s a small percentage of people with genetic abnormalities. Obviously, I didn’t say it correctly. There are not six sexes, there are two. And I think the reason that politicians in that convention center across the street want to talk about six sexes is because they don’t want to talk about $6 diesel. Everywhere I go across the State of Texas people are struggling to survive in this economy. They are struggling to afford the basics, groceries, gas, utilities, health care. And that’s what I’m going to be focused on from now until Election Day.”

Taylor replied, “So, just to nail it down here standing with me, you can confidently say there are two sexes, a man and a woman.”

“Absolutely,” Talarico answered.

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