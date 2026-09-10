Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove: $5K Dividend A ‘Bribe’ I Want to Investigate, and We Could Afford It If We Didn’t Pass Big, Beautiful Bill

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) said that the proposed $5,000 dividend from the Trump administration is a “bribe” and she “would love to bring the administration before House Judiciary when we win in November and ask them about this bribery scheme that they have going on.” She also argued that “we would actually have the money to give to families if we were not giving tax cuts to the richest of the rich while cutting everyone else’s healthcare.”

Kamlager-Dove said, “Well, you say idea. I say bribe. It sounds really fishy. I would love to bring the administration before House Judiciary when we win in November and ask them about this bribery scheme that they have going on. I will say, at least the president, even though he won’t admit it, understands that people are hurting, people are hurting with the gas, with the groceries, with the housing, and with the healthcare. I wish he would have talked more about the affordability crisis, rather than calling it fake and really acknowledged the fact that people are dealing with economic pain in their pocketbooks right now, and they want a vision for the future that they can afford. He certainly didn’t talk about that.”

She continued, “And we would actually have the money to give to families if we were not giving tax cuts to the richest of the rich while cutting everyone else’s healthcare. And that guy did that with the big, ugly bill.”

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