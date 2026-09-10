El-Sayed Says It’s ‘Sad’ Rogers Thinks Piker’s 9/11 Comments an Issue, Then Says People Don’t Denounce Violent Rhetoric

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed responded to his Republican opponent Mike Rogers criticizing him for campaigning with Hasan Piker given Piker’s remarks on America deserving 9/11 by saying that it’s “sad” that Rogers “thinks that the issue is a streamer in California,” but then said that what has “become normal in our politics” is “literally calls to violence, and the inability for anybody to actually call it out” in response to what someone at the Republican Convention said about him.

El-Sayed responded to Rogers by stating, “It’s sad. He doesn’t really want to talk about any of the issues people are really facing. … [I]f he thinks that the issue is a streamer in California, then he’s got another thing coming.”

After host Kaitlan Collins turned to someone in the crowd at the Republican Convention saying, “He should be shot” after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mentioned El-Sayed in his speech, El-Sayed said, “This is what has become normal in our politics, literally calls to violence, and the inability for anybody to actually call it out. Democracy is supposed to be the process by which we solve our problems peacefully. We can learn to disagree agreeably. And when you hear that kind of call to violence, it should be shuddering to all of us. We have a responsibility to lower the temperature, to realize that this is not a bloodsport where you’re just trying to bash the other guy, this is about actually solving problems that real people face. The reason I got into politics is not because I wanted to beat Republicans. I got into politics because I wanted to heal people. And I realized that our healthcare system was failing to do that, more interested in billing than healing. And so I hope that everybody who heard that is going to call it out for what it is, a call to violence that ought to be condemned across the board, and that we can actually turn our politics back into a conversation about what really matters, the ability to live a dignified life, get the things that you need and deserve in your life, and recognize that our democracy, so long as we’re willing to dignify it and uphold it, is the best means we have to solving the challenges that we face together.”

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