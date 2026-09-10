Trump: ‘Maybe I Don’t’ Go After Iran Fully ‘Because of the Election’

During a portion of an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump responded to the idea of going in fully with the war in Iran and taking Iran’s regime out by saying that “maybe I don’t do that because of the election.”

Host Laura Ingraham said, “But even the neoconservatives are saying, if you’re going to go in, go in full, just go in and take them out.”

Trump responded, “Well, maybe I don’t do that because of the election. I want to keep things — look, we’re taking a lot of oil. Last night, we took 22 boats out of the strait. We control the strait. They don’t control the strait. They control nothing. They have 300% inflation. They’re not paying their military. They’re not paying their law enforcement, and, at some point, the military and the law enforcement are going to stop shooting the protesters.”

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