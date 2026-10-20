Adam Smith: Trump Should Be Impeached for Disobeying Court Orders

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said President Donald Trump should be impeached because he is “disobeying” court orders.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Do you think Democrats should impeach the president if they take back the House and Senate?”

Smith said, “Yeah, I think we should try. You know, and look, I don’t know what it’s going to take to convince enough Republicans that Trump is an existential threat to this country and the world. We are at war, you know, just the way he’s running the government. I mean, look, the basic appropriations process, the basic functioning of the government, he’s helped drive the debt up higher than anyone could have possibly imagined.”

Hunt said, “Are those high crimes and misdemeanors?”

Smith said, “Well, the disobeying of the law, the disobeying of court orders. Yeah. I mean, going back to when he first got into office and he simply decided, despite the fact that Congress had approved all this spending, he chose not to do it. And then over and over and over again, you know, he has gotten court orders and simply ignored them.”

He added, “Trump is just an unbelievable threat to the country. The Iran war goes on. He pays no attention to the law. He’s got ICE out there terrorizing our communities. And how are we going to stop him? You know, what law are we going to pass when he chooses not to obey the law? So, you know, I think we’ve got a broader case to make. And certainly we should focus on—how do we bring costs down? How do we deal with all those other issues? But I think we have to be blunt and honest about, you know, getting after some of the horrible policies of Trump’s going to be difficult because he does not pay attention to the law of the courts.”

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