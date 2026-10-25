Gov. Shapiro: JD Vance Is ‘Profoundly and Pathetically Weak’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said Vice President JD Vance is “profoundly and pathetically weak” for his defense of Vivek Ramaswamy’s ad featuring his opponent’s estranged mother.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “The Republican candidate for governor, Ramaswamy, is under fire for putting the estranged mother of his Democratic opponent in a TV ad, despite claims that she had, and some issues went through the courts about childhood sexual sexual abuse. President Trump and Vice President Vance have defended it. The vice president even admonished Republicans for calling Ramaswamy out on it. You’re shaking your head.”

Shapiro said, “You know, I’ve prosecuted dozens of people for sexual abuse. And the cases where they are familial, they have a parent, a step parent abusing their own child, are maybe the ones that upset me the most, the ones that would keep me up at night as we were going through those cases. Those are so unbelievably painful. The idea that a guy who wants to run for governor would weaponize that, that the vice president of the United States, who does this phony preacher nonsense about morality every day, would double down and say, not only is it an acceptable ad, keep running it and admonish Republicans like Mike DeWine, who actually had the courage to speak out and call it out. I think it just speaks to how, you know, profoundly and pathetically weak of a human being JD Vance is, and it speaks to the the character, frankly, lack thereof, of Ramaswamy to attack a victim like that, to attack a victim and take the side of the perpetrator, the enabler of that abuse. It’s disgusting.”

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