Schiff: Dem Oversight Could Led to Trump’s Impeachment

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said if Democrats win back control of Congress, an impeachment of President Donald Trump is possible.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about a big debate right now inside the Democratic party. If Democrats do win back control of Congress, it’s about impeachment. You, of course, led the first impeachment of President Trump back in 2019. As we sit here today, Senator, do you believe that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses?”

Schiff said, “I feel the same way I did early in the Russia investigation, which is you don’t prejudge the outcome before you even do the oversight. And so what I’m suggesting that we do is, first of all, focus on exactly what we’re campaigning on. And that is—our primary focus needs to be on bringing costs down. So our oversight should focus on that. It should focus on the corruption that is driving costs up. If that corruption leads in the direction of impeachment, it will lead wherever it leads. But we should put our overriding emphasis not on impeachment, but on bringing the cost down for the American people, on our affirmative agenda, on our oversight agenda, yes, our investigative agenda. But it should be with an eye to improving the quality of life for the American people.”

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