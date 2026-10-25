Trump: Ken Paxton Is ‘the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” President Donald Trump heaped praise on Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas.

He called Paxton one of Texas’s greatest attorneys general, contrasting him with his opponent, Democratic nominee James Talarico.

Partial transcript as follows:

TRUMP: I think that, if you go to Texas, Ken Paxton, the greatest attorney general in the history of Texas, bar none, one of the few greatest in the whole country. I think he deserves to get this — get this election.

And he will be great for Texas. And you won’t have a Talafreako-type guy that’s against meat. He’s against oil and gas. He wants to stop drilling oil and gas, he said. And politicians always come back to that point, Larry. When they — when they have an original — that’s just the way they are. They’re born that way.

When they don’t like guns — Talafreako doesn’t like guns. He’s going to try and get rid of guns. I mean, guns and oil in Texas is not a good campaign.

KUDLOW: Yes. Right.

TRUMP: Let’s get rid of oil and guns.

KUDLOW: Yes, sir.

TRUMP: And meat — we don’t like meat either. He forced himself to have meat. And he’s always throwing up, and he disappeared for 12 days. He was eating too much meat or something, or there’s something wrong with him, you know?

You usually find that out right after the election. But that’s a very risky thing. No, Ken Paxton is the greatest attorney general. I had to work with him. He’s the greatest attorney general in Texas and one of the couple of best in the whole country.

And he will be a great senator, yes. People — I always say, they don’t like the way he dresses or they don’t like the way he talks. It’s irrelevant. He’s a great attorney general. That’s the only thing that matters. And he’s so solid on the issues. He was with me on the voting, on the voting scam and all of that.

It was actually incredible. I mean, voting stuff was unbelievable, what he did. He and I worked like hell on it. And we found out the hoaxes and the scams and millions and millions of votes. He was one of the best.

So that, I think, gets it to him.