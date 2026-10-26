Brennan: Trump and ‘Devious’ Blanche Attempting to ‘Tilt’ Midterm Election

Monday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” former CIA Director John Brennan said President Donald Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche are attempting to “tilt” the 2026 midterm elections.

Brennan said, “Well, the office of the presidency has tremendous authorities that it can use, the executive branch, as we’ve seen, whether it be the Department of Justice or ICE or other elements of the Department of Homeland Security, to disrupt the day of the election or to actually challenge the certifications afterward. So, again, I think Donald Trump is going to do whatever he can get away with. And unfortunately, we have people like Todd Blanche, who I think is just showing how devious a lawyer he is by trying to defend the indefensible. Because the things that he’s been saying on the talk shows this weekend, I think, certainly show that he has an unprincipled view and an attitude toward his job as attorney general.”

He added, “These elections are so critically important, and it’s rather curious as to why all the elections that go Donald Trump’s way, he has no problem with, in terms of saying that they were fraudulently achieved. Any time it goes against his way or his preferred outcome, he claims fraud, he claims a rigged election, he claims some type of interference. So, again, it just shows that Donald Trump has no interest in a fair outcome of the election. What he’s looking for is any way that he can tilt it so that the Republicans, who continue to bow and genuflect at him, remain in control of the House as well as the Senate.”

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