Nia-Malika Henderson: Trump’s Preference for White People Now ‘Out In the Open’

Monday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” political analyst Nia-Malika Henderson said President Donald Trump is openly revealed himself to prefer white people to black people and brown people.

Henderson said, “Yeah, yeah. He would prefer white people to black people. Listen, this was a debate and a discussion in his first term, right? When it was revealed that he said these derogatory, racist remarks about African countries, they denied it. They sort of played it down. But now it’s all out in the open. Donald Trump has revealed himself to be, you know, somebody who prefers white people to black people, to brown people. And it will be up to the audience and his voters and Republicans to decide what they do with that, right?”

She added, “I mean, I think he thinks this works, right? And in some ways, it has worked. There wasn’t any sort of, you know, illusion about what Donald Trump thought of brown people versus white people.”

Political commentator Jonah Goldberg said, “Part of the problem is just, you know, Trump loves to play this. He plays it for guests in the Oval Office. That Harry clip from from CNN saying that Trump has 98 or 99% support from self-identified MAGA. The problem with that is self-identified MAGA is only a slice of actual Republican voters, but he thinks that’s the only thing that matters.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN