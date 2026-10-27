Cuellar: Once Dems Get Majority, They Can’t ‘Continue Looking at Fringe Issues’ and Making Them Platform

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that “a lot of times, the Democratic Party, it goes too far left” and “once we win the majority, we need to go back there, and we need to make sure that we get a brand for Democrats where we can be pro-oil and gas, we can be pro-border security,” “But if we continue looking at fringe issues and make that our platform, that is a mistake.”

Cuellar said, “I’m glad people like Gina Hinojosa and other Democrats are now talking [about] what I’ve been talking about a long time, that the Democratic national brand has not been very good. And once we win the majority, we need to go back there, and we need to make sure that we get a brand for Democrats where we can be pro-oil and gas, we can be pro-border security, and still be able to work with the working class, make sure that we provide Medicare, make sure that we protect the Medicare, the Social Security. And that’s what we need to do as Democrats. But if we continue looking at fringe issues and make that our platform, that is a mistake. And I certainly want to talk to — work with my leaders in the House and say, hey, we’ve got to work on our brand, and it’s got to be common sense, middle ground, instead of fringe ideas.”

He continued, “And that’s what’s wrong with the — a lot of times, the Democratic Party, it goes too far left or the Republican Party goes too far right. We’ve got to make sure that we go where the American people are at.”

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