Gill on El-Sayed Alleged Ties to the Muslim Brotherhood: ‘Somebody Who Should Be Nowhere Near the Senate’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) reacted to Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed’s apparent reluctance to distance himself from the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to Gill, El-Sayed’s alleged ties to the entity disqualified him from serving in the Senate.

“I think it’s a very simple answer that he should have been able to give, which is, ‘No, I don’t have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. I have no loyalty to them, and I am fully in support of the United States,'” he said. “Of course, that’s not what he said because it’s not true. But again, most Americans want to ensure that their elected officials don’t have ties to foreign terrorist organizations that are a huge National Security threat to our homeland, and that simply is not true for Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.”

“This is somebody who should be nowhere near the Senate,” Gill continued. “He shouldn’t be in any elected office, and I think a lot of people are asking across the country, why in the world is he in our country to begin with?”

Branches of the Muslim Brotherhood are considered terrorist organizations by the U.S. government.

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