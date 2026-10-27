Jocelyn Benson: Trump ‘Is Afraid to Be Held Accountable this Fall’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Michigan Democratic nominee for governor, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, said President Donald Trump is “afraid to be held accountable this fall.”

Benson said, “The law is on our side here when it comes to defending and protecting our elections. And we’ve had now years of experience in scenario planning and also with our 1500 local clerks engaging in elections and election scenario planning to prepare for every possibility, including frivolous lawsuits, which we’re no stranger to here in Michigan. But that said, we also have to recognize the real motivation behind these tactics to create chaos and confusion around our elections is to sow seeds of doubt among voters about their vote even counting or the elections being reliable. And so we have to be clear that the facts continue to reinforce that our elections are secure, they are reliable, the results are accurate.”

She added, “And no matter how you choose to vote, your vote will count and it will be heard. And the biggest thing we need to do as citizens is see through these strategies and instead exert our power, exert our vote, and recognize these strategies are because the president is afraid to be held accountable this fall. And so he’s trying to distract us or or throw smoke and dust and chaos in our face. But we’re smart enough as voters to know the truth, which is that the power of the people is always greater than the people in power. And this election is our opportunity to remind the president and everyone that we do have the power as citizens to hold him accountable and elect leaders who will work for us, not the highest bidder.”

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