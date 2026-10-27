Wes Moore: Trump Is ‘Making Us Poor, and He’s Doing it Gleefully’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said President Donald Trump is “making us poor, and he’s doing it gleefully.”

Moore said, “I mean, no one in this country needs a tutorial about how bad Donald Trump is. You know what I mean? I mean, we’ve seen that. And for the past two years, this man has made himself remarkably wealthy while making us poor, and he’s doing it gleefully.”

He added,”But I think people are also hoping, like, what is the answer? What are the things you’re actually hoping to get done when you come into power? I know, like, for example, in Maryland, that we’ve been able to really focus on trying to get results for people. We’ve had the fastest drops in violent crime anywhere in the United States of America here in our state, down nearly 60%. We’ve been able to, you know, unemployment, have a job growth that is now almost double the national average unemployment rate that’s lower than the national average, despite being the state that’s been hardest hit by these federal job cuts. And so I think people are just hoping for results. And that’s the thing I think that people want to see out of these elections.”

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