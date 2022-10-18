“It’s here. 1 MILLION families will be fed TODAY!!! We want YOU to come out and celebrate this WIN with us!” the post read, adding, “We’re having an entire party!”

Followers expressed their joy over the news, one person writing, “It’s truly a blessing to serve the community in such critical ways!!”

“That’s real ministry,” another commented.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old woman from DeKalb County named Priscilla Ward was shocked to learn she was to receive the church’s huge blessing that came with confetti, household appliances, and a check for $1,000.

Ward said, “I’m just overwhelmed by the joy of the Lord.”

In early 2020 when its leaders saw the community needed help, New Birth opened a food pantry called the King’s Table that eventually grew to host weekly food giveaways for masses of people every Saturday, according to officials.