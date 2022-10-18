Georgia’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating helping citizens during the pandemic and those struggling with ongoing inflation.
The church reached its goal recently of serving free food to its one millionth person since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday.
In a social media post on Saturday, the church shared a photo of members distributing the food and invited the community to join them for the big day.
“It’s here. 1 MILLION families will be fed TODAY!!! We want YOU to come out and celebrate this WIN with us!” the post read, adding, “We’re having an entire party!”
It's here 🎉 1 MILLION families will be fed TODAY!!! We want YOU to come out and celebrate this WIN with us! Grab your…
Posted by New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, October 15, 2022
Followers expressed their joy over the news, one person writing, “It’s truly a blessing to serve the community in such critical ways!!”
“That’s real ministry,” another commented.
Meanwhile, a 69-year-old woman from DeKalb County named Priscilla Ward was shocked to learn she was to receive the church’s huge blessing that came with confetti, household appliances, and a check for $1,000.
Ward said, “I’m just overwhelmed by the joy of the Lord.”
In early 2020 when its leaders saw the community needed help, New Birth opened a food pantry called the King’s Table that eventually grew to host weekly food giveaways for masses of people every Saturday, according to officials.
“The persistent truth is that mounting food insecurity for families and seniors continue to be a solemn reality as our global markets continue to sputter, rising inflation rates challenge our checkbooks and the looming threat of a recession constricts our economic outlook,” New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant explained.
“The power of people, when we come together, can truly move mountains,” he added.
High inflation in President Joe Biden’s (D) economy has caused Americans to worry about how to afford basic necessities such as housing, food, and gas but the church is doing what it can to relieve that anxiety.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.