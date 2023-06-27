VIDEO: World’s Largest Gas Station Opening Thrills Crowds in Tennessee

Crowds descended on Sevierville, Tennessee, Monday to participate in the grand opening of the world’s largest gas station, called Buc-ee’s.

Those visiting the 74,000 square foot store are now able to find all kinds of delicious food and other items 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Today reported.

The location also features 120 gas pumps and employs more than 350 workers.

Video footage shows crowds lined up inside the store where crews were busy making sandwiches near a wall of candy. The store also offers swimming suits, toys, and home goods:

The Buc-ee’s Beaver made the grand opening announcement on social media on Monday, and users were excited about the news:

Sevierville, TN is NOW OPEN

170 Buc-ee’s Blvd

Kodak, TN 37764 pic.twitter.com/Rd3pWfXwhX — Buc-ee's Beaver (@bucees) June 26, 2023

Buc-ee’s Director of Operations, Josh Smith, told WATE “Tennessee has been absolutely welcoming to Buc-ee’s. The fan base here, as you saw this morning, is just next to none.”

“Everybody around here, the local economy, we want them to know that Buc-ee’s is a great place to start out. It’s a great career path. We have great paying jobs which in turn helps the local economy. So, having that here in your community of Sevierville and surrounding areas is gonna be amazing,” he explained:

According to Today, the chain is hoping people will take their time when visiting the gas station, noting customers love the store’s cleanliness, prices, food quality, and customer service.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) declared in a social media post Monday, “It’s a great day for Tennessee as we celebrate the opening of the world’s largest @bucees in Sevierville!”

“With an extraordinary team of 400+ employees, we are delighted to be home to another Buc-ee’s, & I look forward to the great impact it will have on the economy in east TN,” he wrote:

It's a great day for Tennessee as we celebrate the opening of the world's largest @bucees in Sevierville! With an extraordinary team of 400+ employees, we are delighted to be home to another Buc-ee's, & I look forward to the great impact it will have on the economy in east TN. pic.twitter.com/dOnRYlfxWY — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) June 26, 2023

One young man told WATE he and his his friends are from Alberta, Canada, and drove 35 hours and 3,200 miles to visit the Buc-ee’s location:

When asked why they wanted to make the journey, he said, “It was just kind of a fun experience. Kinda take two weeks off after graduation and just go for a roadtrip and have fun. It’s gonna be a good time.”

Meanwhile, the Today report noted the Tennessee location will not be the largest for very long. Buc-ee’s is building a 75,000-square-foot store in Luling, Texas.