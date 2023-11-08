Wholesale Inventories Unexpectedly Climb

John Carney

U.S. wholesale inventories rose for the first time in six months in September, a report from the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.2 percent in September, higher than the preliminary estimate which showed no increase. In August, inventories declined by 0.1 percent. Inventories have been falling every month since February.

Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product. Compared with a year ago, inventories are down 1.2 percent.
Inventories of durable goods rose 0.2 percent. Wholesale inventories of cars and trucks were up 0.8 percent. Inventories of nondurable goods rose 0.1 percent.

