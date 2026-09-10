Core Producer Prices Rise Less Than Expected

A closely watched barometer of inflation rose less than expected in August.

The producer price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2 percent last month, a slowdown from the previous month’s revised 0.3 percent increase and lower than the 0.3 percent forecast by economists.

Headline PPI rose 0.4 percent after climbing an upwardly revised 0.1 percent in July. That matched the consensus forecast. Higher fuel prices have pushed up headline PPI since the start of the war with Iran.

Compared with a year ago, the PPI is up 5.4 percent. That is higher than the previous month’s 4.8 percent year-over-year increase and slightly above the 5.3 percent consensus forecast. Core PPI is up 4.6 percent from 12 months ago, in line with expectations and above July’s 4.2 percent increase.