First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween at the White House in an orange suede coat and metallic bronze stilettos.

Melania Trump wore an orange suede duster coat by Prada to greet trick or treaters alongside President Trump on Sunday evening. The Italian-made coat features a pointed collar, three-quarter sleeves, and pleated details. The coat retails for about $5,600.

Mrs. Trump paired the coat with a custom-made Hervé Pierre brown leather skirt and Christian Louboutin stilettos that feature bronze metallic leafing detail.

Fashion Notes readers will be seeing a lot of Mrs. Trump this week as she takes off for the campaign trail with the election just days away.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.