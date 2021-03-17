Netflix Show ‘Paradise P.D.’ Uses Sex-Loving Jesus to Mock American Gun Owners

Season three of Netflix’s animated series Paradise P.D., about inept small town cops, features a Jesus who comes down off the cross to shoot his enemies and have sex with bikini-clad women.

After climbing down off the cross and using two machine guns to mow down his enemies, Jesus is approached by two bikini-clad women. The three then disappear from the screen. Sensual sounds clinch the intimation that sex is occurring.

The episode also features a cowboy as president of the NRA. The episodes depicts the cowboy talking to an inquisitive young man who wants to know if the world can be make safer via “smart guns.”

Watch below via MRC:

The cowboy NRA president, responds: “I’m glad you said that, because the NRA has actually developed smart guns….Smart guns decide when to shoot on their own. So now blind people, babies, hell, even animals can own guns, as long as they’re all white.”

Ironically, minorities have been one of the fastest growing demographics for gun sales in America over the past few years.

On November 23, 2016, NBC News reported a surge minority gun purchases. And during Donald Trump’s first 100 days as president, the Washington Post pointed out that while gun sales fell below record numbers once Trump was elected, minority gun purchases did not decline.

More recently, on March 3, 2020, Breitbart News explained that California gun sales were rising as Asian Americans acquired guns to defend themselves from a rise in anger over the existence of the coronavirus.

By mid-summer 2020, Politico suggested the coronavirus and civic unrest was also motivating a growing number of black Americans to become first-time gun buyers. Politico observed, “New black gun owners see firearms as a tool of both empowerment and self-defense.”

The surge of Americans of all stripes purchasing firearms to protect themselves was happening as several cities faced spikes in violent crime and while Hollywood celebrities like Alyssa Milano were teaming up with Gabby Giffords, Parkland High School father Fred Guttenberg, and Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) for a pro-Biden, pro-gun control virtual event.

Still, on March 2, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that black Chicagoans were flooding concealed carry permit courses in order to defend themselves in crime-riddled neighborhoods like Chicago’s South Side.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.