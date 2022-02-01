The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley has died aged 31, his representatives said late Monday.

The performer, known for playing a pet zombie on the hit U.S. show, will have the circumstances surrounding his death investigated by police.

His body was found near the Hudson Bridge in Stockbridge, Georgia, after his family reported him missing.

Tributes were paid to Moseley online by fans and the Official Walking Dead social media account, with the tweet saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

Moseley played a pet walker belonging to Michonne, played by Danai Gurira in the zombie series.

The actor was born in Aiken, South Carolina and also appeared in series including Queen of the South and American Soul.

He also made appearances on HBO’s Watchmen and the 2013 film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

According to TMZ Moseley’s family reported him missing earlier this week and an investigation into his death is ongoing.