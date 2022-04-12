Gilbert Gottfried, Beloved Comedian and ‘Aladdin’ Star, Dies at 67

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 22: Comedian Gilbert Gottfried poses in the pressroom during Comedy Central's First Ever Awards Show "The Commies" at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. "The Commies" will air December 7, 2003 at 9pm pst on Comedy Central. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jerome Hudson

Gilbert Gottfried, the comedian, Aladdin and Problem Child star, has died after battling a long illness, his family has announced. He was 67.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family wrote on Twitter.



