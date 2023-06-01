Sergio Calderón, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ ‘Men in Black’ Star, Dead at 77

Mexican-born actor Sergio Calderón, best known for his character work in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Men in Black, has died. He was 77.

A representative for Calderón told PEOPLE “Sergio passed away Wednesday morning,” and was “surrounded by family at the time” of his passing.

“He was in the hospital previously with a bout of pneumonia; not sure that was the cause,” the rep added.

The report outlines Calderón was born in Coatlan del Rio, Morelos, Mexico, on July 21, 1945, and studied at the Instituto Andrés Soler of the Asociación Nacional de Actores before making his jump to acting, according to a biography on IMDb.

The Bridge in the Jungle was his first credit, the Independent reports.

During his career, Calderón worked with renowned director Sergio Leone on his penultimate film, the 1971 thriller Duck, You Sucker, and John Huston twice in The Bridge in the Jungle and Under the Volcano.

His career kept building from there.

In Men in Black, his character is the one whose head appears on the end of a sword as brandished to Tommy Lee Jones’s character, K, by an alien crossing the U.S.-Mexico border line.

Calderón starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), playing one of the film’s Pirate Lords alongside Rolling Stones band member Keith Richards.

In 2017 he took to social media to show just what his new role would look like.

What do you think about my Halloween custom and make up idea? #PiratesoftheCaribbean #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/KGo1f9wyMz — Sergio Calderon (@mrsergecalderon) October 29, 2017

His character was Captain Eduardo Villanueva of the Adriatic Sea.

Calderón is survived by his wife, Karen Dakin, children Patrick Calderón-Dakin and Johanna Calderón-Dakin, son-in-law Raaj; and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria.