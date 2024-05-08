Watch: Leftist Agitators Attack Turning Point USA Employee at University of Washington ‘Encampment’

A reporter with Turning Point USA’s guerilla journalism team Frontlines was physically attacked by left-wing agitators on University of Washington’s campus on Tuesday following the organization’s founder Charlie Kirk appearing on campus for an event. Video footage shared by TPUSA showcased multiple brawls.

“FRONTLINES reporter @choeshow and his security were attacked by members of ANTIFA near the anti-Israel encampment at the University of Washington,” Frontlines wrote in a Tuesday X/Twitter post, sharing video footage of the incident.

BREAKING: FRONTLINES reporter @choeshow and his security were attacked by members of ANTIFA near the anti-Israel encampment at the University of Washington. Cops were called to the scene and are now investigating. We’ve reached out to the school for comment, but so far no… pic.twitter.com/egJOtFVYt0 — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) May 8, 2024

“Cops were called to the scene and are now investigating,” Frontlines added. “We’ve reached out to the school for comment, but so far no response.”

In the video, a group of men clad in all-black can be seen physically fighting with a member of Frontlines reporter Jonathan Choe’s security team, before a chase ensues.

“We’re trying to cover this event, and you have outside agitators like Antifa who are 40-years-old, losers with no jobs,” Choe can be heard lamenting in the video.

Additional footage shows Choe’s security guard speaking to police while blood drips down his face.

A University of Washington spokesperson told Breitbart News: “UW Police are busy keeping the TPUSA event and other areas of campus as safe as possible. We take any assault seriously and UWPD will be investigating these incidents, gathering statements and video footage that may be available.”

“Our @TPUSA Frontlines reporter Jonathan Choe and his security guard have just been attacked by ANTIFA thugs as they were reporting near the UW encampment,” Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk wrote in a Tuesday evening X post.

🚨🚨Our @TPUSA Frontlines reporter Jonathan Choe and his security guard have just been attacked by ANTIFA thugs as they were reporting near the UW encampment. His security was punched multiple times and bloodied before he and Choe fled. Police are on the scene… https://t.co/6VWUgwY1I2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 8, 2024

“His security was punched multiple times and bloodied before he and Choe fled. Police are on the scene…” Kirk added.

Additional footage showed more fighting on campus.

WAIT FOR THE END: Antifa was waiting for people leaving the @charliekirk11 event for @TPUSA at @UW tonight Antifadaniks carried "shields" made of garbage cans & weapons. They started multiple fights and would not allow anyone including students to traverse the part of the… pic.twitter.com/qm3BgIKiCo — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 8, 2024

“ANTIFA is attempting to intimidate our attendees as the event ends,” Kirk explained in another X post. “They are mostly non-students the university should immediately deal with but for some reason allow to roam free and bully the student body.”

JUST IN—After a successful evening event and day of tabling, ANTIFA is attempting to intimidate our attendees as the event ends. They are mostly non-students the university should immediately deal with but for some reason allow to roam free and bully the student body. pic.twitter.com/VSeKesm7ZK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 8, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian “encampments” have been popping up on college campuses across the country, with the New York Police Department (NYPD) saying that many of them are run by “outside agitators” with funds from “around the world.”