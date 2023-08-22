‘Friday Night Lights’ Star Taylor Kitsch Moves to Montana, Building Sober-Recovery Community for Veterans : LA Was ‘Never a Great Thing for Me’

Actor Taylor Kitsch, star of Friday Night Lights and the sleeper streaming hit WACO, said that he moved from Los Angeles to Montana with the aim of seeking peace.

Kitsch, a former Canadian, made his announcement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that his personality never fully fit in with Los Angeles.

“I got a later start in the business, and I was able to have a sense of who I was and what I needed,” he said. “Being in L.A. was never a great thing for me, and I love being out here — there’s just so much peace to grasp. That’s what this place represents to me: It’s not going to solve every problem, but hopefully it will help at least one person work toward what they need.”

Kitsch said that he has been building a sober-recovery community for veterans in the city of Bozeman, offering a home, cabins, and other resources for men trying to clean themselves up.

“I’m just really excited about this, about it being a base camp for people to empower themselves,” he said, adding that “every fucking nickel” for the project came from his own pocket.

Kitsch became more attuned to veteran issues after working close with retired Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell while filming the movie Lone Survivor, which retold his harrowing survivor story.

“The stakes were very life-and-death, and Marcus was one of the few people I called for help,” he said. “When you get into that community, it’s like you’re a brother for life, and it’s really beautiful.”

In 2022, Kitsch paid tribute to the fallen Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, who he portrayed in the film, when visiting a museum dedicated to his honor.

“I think it was really just the leadership,” Kitsch said. “One of the biggest things I learned about Mike was just how to lead, and it is really kind of giving the power to the other guys and letting them do what they do best.”

“This truly is an experience that has left me with a brotherhood that is hard to put into words,” he added.

Kitsch joins other prominent celebrities that have left Los Angeles for a more peaceful life elsewhere, including Katy Perry, Kot Von D, and 50 Cent.

