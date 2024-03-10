Watch: Da’Vine Joy Randolph Proclaims ‘God Is Good’ After Winning Oscar

Da’Vine Joy Randolph proclaimed “God is good” upon winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Accepting the award for her poignantly subtle performance as the grieving mother Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, Randolph humbly and tearfully thanked Almighty God along with the many people who accompanied her over the years.

“God is so good,” she said through tears. “God is so good. I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career.”

Randolph then thanked her mother and the many people “who stepped in my path” to encourage her work in acting.

After an eloquent message about being herself instead of aiming to be something different, Randolph concluded her emotional speech by saying that she prays “to God she will get to do this more than once.”

“Thank you for seeing me. Have a blessed night,” she said.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins the award for actress in a supporting role at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2p5zrSx4yK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024

