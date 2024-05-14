‘Silence of the Lambs’ Producer Mocks Trump for Praising Hannibal Lecter: ‘Kindred Spirit’

One of the producers of The Silence of the Lambs has come out swinging against former President Donald Trump following a rally in New Jersey on Saturday during which Trump spoke about the 1991 movie and praised the character Hannibal Lecter.

Edward Saxon reacted to Trump’s in an interview with TMZ.

“My guess is, Letcer feels like a kindred spirit. Part of it may be aspirational in that Lecter is brilliant and is able to see into people’s motivations and control them,” he told the outlet. “It may be aspirational on a culinary level as well, you know, to have more elevated gastronomic tastes.”

Trump praised The Silence of the Lambs during his rally Saturday in Wildwood, New Jersey.

“Has anyone ever seen ‘The Silence of the Lambs’? The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He’s a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner,” Trump told the crowd. “Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me, I’m about to have a friend for dinner,’ as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter.”

Trump then segued into the subject of illegal immigration, which has prompted several news outlets to argue that Trump was comparing illegal aliens to Lecter.

“We have people that have been released into our country that we don’t want in our country, and they’re coming in totally unchecked, totally unvetted. And we can’t let this happen. They’re destroying our country, and we’re sitting back,” Trump said.

“And we better damn well win this election, because if we don’t, our country is going to be doomed. It’s going to be doomed.”

Saxon didn’t like the comparison, real or imagined.

“Comparing people who are looking for a better life in America, like my grandparents did, to a serial killer, is just wrong,” the producer said, seemingly implying that his grandparents were illegal aliens.

Ed Saxon was one of three producers of The Silence of the Lambs, along with Kenneth Utt and Ron Bozman.

