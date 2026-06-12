Zac Brown Refuses to Apologize for Singing National Anthem at WH UFC Match: ‘Patriotism, Not Politics’

Country singer Zac Brown has defended his decision to perform the National Anthem at the upcoming UFC match on the White House lawn, calling it a matter of patriotism.

Brown revealed on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday that his decision had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary.

“Man, I’m there for the troops, man. I’m there to honor America,” Brown said. “This is patriotism, not politics for me. I mean, fuck all the division. I don’t believe in that. I love this country. I love all the people that have sacrificed so that I can live my American dream and that everyone that lives here gets a chance to do that if they work hard and make the right decisions. So it doesn’t have a place in politics for me.”

“I’m so excited for this weekend. And it’s history, man, getting to be part of American history, man. Having the first sporting event that’s on the lawn of the White House. I mean, it’s an honor,” he added.

Roughly 8,000 active service members will be attending the event on June 14, according to Brown, who will also be performing with the Marine Band.

“I’m honored that Dana [White’s] given me the opportunity to do this,” Brown said. “We’re going to be playing after the weigh-ins for the concert on Saturday and then getting to do the anthem for this with the Marine Band is going to be sick.”

Zac Brown performing at the match comes after several artists, including Martina McBride and Bret Michaels, dropped out of the Freedom 250 concert, fearing it will be partisan.

“Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of,” Michaels said, Variety reported. “Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable. Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance.”