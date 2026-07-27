Grammy-Winning Singer Carly Simon Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Grammy Award-winning singer Carly Simon revealed Monday she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The You’re So Vain singer, 83, made the revelation of her debilitating health travails in a statement obtained and published by PEOPLE magazine.

The singer-songwriter icon also announced she underwent surgery for basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, amid her Parkinson’s diagnosis and treatment.

Her statement got straight to the point:

So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing. The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease. It has taken me some time to understand the diagnosis, to adjust to it, and to decide how much I wanted to say about it publicly. Parkinson’s is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable. Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself.

The singer further confirmed she has purposely remained out of the public eye in recent years as she learned how to live with the disorder

PEOPLE notes the health setback comes as the octogenarian prepares to release Comes in Waves, her first original full-length album since 2008.

Simon’s biggest and most successful chart hit is the classic You’re So Vain, which spent three weeks at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earned three Grammy nominations.

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The self-written piece was released on November 8, 1972, as the lead single from her third studio album, No Secrets.

Simon — who was born in New York City and lives on Martha’s Vineyard — shares two children, daughter Sally, 52, and son Ben, 49, with her first husband, fellow musician James Taylor, 78.

Find the full statement by Carly Simon here at PEOPLE