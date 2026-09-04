Radical left-wing actress Jane Fonda is still attacking the proposed merger between Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery, but this week she is also blasting “tech bros” for seeking longevity while trying to turn women into “tradwives.”

The actress, commonly referred to as “Hanoi Jane,” went on an extended rant at the DVF Awards charity gala where she lashed out in a number of directions, according to Variety.

After being asked about her support for Marvel superhero actor Mark Ruffalo over his antisemitic comments concerning the Paramount merger, Fonda insisted that the merger “would be terrible for consumers. Prices would go up.” She further claimed, without evidence, “Thousands and thousands of people would lose their jobs.”

She then expressed hope that there is a “very robust and growing movement to stop the mergers” and added that the accusations that Ruffalo is a Jew hater is just a tactic in retaliation for his opposition to the Paramount merger.

A few minutes later she went off on “tech bros” and “tradwives.”

“Within the global elites, longevity seems to be all the rage. What are your thoughts on that?” a reporter asked her during the availability session.

“They want to live forever, while they’re killing the rest of us,” Fonda ranted.

“There’s two things: most of these guys, these tech bros and these oligarchs and billionaires,” the actress worth a reported $250 million continued, “they feel that the laws that the rest of us live by don’t matter to them, including the laws of physics. Natural laws. They’re going to live forever.”

“The other is that because these guys can’t have babies, they’ll create robots. That’ll be their babies. And they’ll just turn the rest of us into tradwives, who have a lot of babies too,” she exclaimed.

She continued her wild conspiracy theorizing, adding, “Then they’ll take away the vote. Can you believe it? And we’re not going to stand for it. They’re not going to win, because we’re not going to stand for it.”

“The big problem is – and this has never happened in the history of humankind – if this was happening at any other time, you could say: ‘We’re going to win, in the end.’ But because of the climate crisis, we don’t have that much time. You know, there’s a point where if it gets too hot. Then there’s no going back,” she bloviated.

Fonda may have been thinking of entrepreneur Elon Musk with these remarks, but he does not fit her description in any meaningful way. Musk does want to build many robots to perform menial labor, but he has 13 living children by four different women. Three of those four were not married to him.

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