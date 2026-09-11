Nashville Authorities Unanimously Vote to Rename Airport After Dolly Parton

Sept. 11 (UPI) — Nashville airport authorities have voted to begin the process of renaming Nashville International Airport after late country music star Dolly Parton.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority board of commissioners voted unanimously in a 6-0 vote to modify its existing naming policy, the first step in renaming the airport after Parton.

“While a final name has not yet been determined, we are working closely with the appropriate parties to thoughtfully determine how Dolly Parton’s name and legacy will be incorporated,” the board said in a press release.

The renaming is “a multifaceted process,” with the board to share more definitive plans for next steps and implementation in the coming months.

It’s official! The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously, 6 to 0, to modify our existing naming policy, marking the first step toward renaming Nashville International Airport® in honor of Dolly Parton. pic.twitter.com/e1N7oF6PBo— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) September 11, 2026

Parton, who died at age 80 on Aug. 25 in Nashville, was a born and raised Tennessee native whose theme park, Dollywood, is located in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., outside Knoxville.

Following Parton’s death, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he wants to rename Nashville International Airport after the singer-songwriter as a tribute to her “indelible legacy.”