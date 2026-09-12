Former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider has lost his defamation suit against the producers for Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, an explosive 2024 docuseries alleging that fostered a toxic work environment during his tenure and that he enabled the sexual exploitation of children.

Schneider filed the defamation suit after the docuseries sent shockwaves through zeitgeist. Though producers never accused Dan Schneider of being a sexual predator of children, the series did contain several interviews from his former employees accusing him of creating a toxic work environment. As Breitbart News reported:

The docuseries alleges he oversaw toxic workplace conditions where young children were present, and he allegedly verbally abused the cast and crews of his shows. One accuser — a female writer on The Amanda Show — claims Schneider watched pornography on his computer at work and once told her that he would put one of her sketches in the show in return for a massage — a request that he allegedly made of other co-workers.

Upon its release at the time, Schneider acknowledged some negative actions on his part and issued an apology.

“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult, me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” he said.

“It was wrong. It was wrong that I ever put anybody in that position. It was a wrong thing to do. I’d never do it today. I’m embarrassed that I did it then. I apologize to anybody that I ever put in that situation,” he continued.

On Thursday, the producers prevailed against Schneider.

“Schneider sued for defamation in 2024, alleging that the series had falsely portrayed him as being responsible for or having facilitated sex abuse committed by others,” per Variety “He won the first round in court, as a judge found enough merit in the claims to deny the defendants’ motion to throw out the case.”

But the defendants — Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony and producers Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz — filed an appeal, and on Thursday a three-judge panel ruled unanimously in their favor,” it added. “The judges found that while the show does depict Schneider as a bad boss, it does not cross the line to a defamatory implication of child sex abuse.”

Judge Melanie Ochoa wrote that the docuseries successfully distinguished “between the lamentable conduct that its participants attribute to Schneider — gender discrimination, harassment, toxic workplace behavior, and inappropriate sexual innuendo — and the child sexual abuse explicitly attributed to three named individuals, two of whom are discussed at length.”

Ochoa also noted that the docuseries explicitly mentioned that Nickelodeon cleared Schneider of criminal misconduct following a thorough investigation.

“While it confirmed some inappropriate behavior, it found no evidence of child sexual abuse,” added Ochoa. “Schneider’s attempt to find an alternative meaning than what is expressly stated in the documentary is unavailing.”

Gerry Silver, Schneider’s attorney, expressed disappointment with the results.

“We are disappointed by the Court’s decision to reverse the Superior Court’s well-reasoned anti-SLAPP ruling, and we are evaluating our options for further review and appeal,” Silver said. “However, we are pleased that the Court acknowledged that the makers of ‘Quiet on Set’ presented absolutely no evidence that Dan was sexually abusive towards any of his cast members and agreed that any such allegation is provably false.”

A representative for Schneider also said upon the docuseries release that his shows were “scrutinized” by adults and approved by the network.

“Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network. If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are ‘sexualizing,’ they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents,” it said.