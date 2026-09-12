Report: Hollywood Power Players Mute Their Support for Democrats as Socialists Surge in Party

Some of Hollywood’s top industry insiders who have in the past been dabblers in politics, are taking a step back from helping the Democrat Party this year because the party can’t control its radical left wing, a report claims.

Many of the biggest facilitators of the Democrats’ efforts to retake the House of Representatives in 2018 just aren’t interested in stepping up to repeat the success for 2026, according to the Washington Sun.

Insiders who helped the Democrats write speeches, who coached them on stage presence, ran rapid-response efforts, and otherwise offered their experience to help Democrat candidates have proven uninterested in jumping into the political fray for 2026, the paper says.

Novelist and screenwriter Gregg Hurwitz, one of the Hollywood insiders who have helped the Democrats many times in the past, insists that the Democrat Party simply isn’t walking a unified path this year.

“The Democratic Party right now is torn in a couple directions, and some of those directions I’m no longer willing to work for or countenance, and so I’m a lot more sparing about it,” Hurwitz said.

Hurwitz was a member of a cadre of Hollywood leftists who helped the Democrats retake 40 seats in Congress in 2018. The insiders helped produce ads, write speeches, and crated messaging to help the party win. But after helping Democrat Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who had raised concerns about Joe Biden’s fitness to be president, Hurwitz says that he is no longer on the Democrat bandwagon because the far-left went on a crusade against anyone who questioned Biden, even threatening blacklisting.

The writer and backroom politico blames the socialist mindset taking over the party and says that he is not interested in helping Democrats win of they won’t put down this party insurrection.

Another screenwriter, Marshall Herskovitz, who wrote for the TV shows Thirtysomething and My So-Called Life, has similarly checked out of Democrat politics.

Claiming that the party leadership is “ossified,” Herskovitz added that he “no longer try to work within the apparatus of the party, which is what I did in 2018, 2020, ’22, making commercials and doing position papers that they could use or not use, that sort of thing.”

He went on to say that the party has revealed itself to be completely unable to respond coherently to Trumpism. “Since Trump was elected again, and when I saw what Democrats were doing and not doing, I just came to realize that if there were going to be any answers, it was going to come from outside the party,” Herskovitz told the paper.

The Washington Sun also found a former party supporter who blasted the Democrats for their stilted and unnatural language and for using idiotic terms such as “unhoused,” “affordability,” or calling criminals a “justice system-impacted individual.”

Speaking of the oft-used Democrat term, “affordability,” many of these Hollywood insiders are warning candidates to stop using the word because it simply doesn’t resonate with Americans.

Some of these backroom Hollywood insiders were also upset when Nancy Pelosi tried to pretend that Democrats don’t rely on Hollywood to help them craft their message. Pelosi told the media that when she was briefed on the suggestions that Hollywood insiders like Hurwitz were offering the party, she claimed not to be interested.

“Let’s just say that when I got briefed on the results of these sessions, they were not things that we ran and shared with our candidates because they just weren’t relevant,” Pelosi’s office told the paper.

A Democrat consultant also dissed the efforts of Hollywood’s dabblers. “I don’t need them for comms strategy, I need them for their fucking fame and money,” the consultant said. “After all, the last thing any campaign needs is another cook in the kitchen when writing talking points.”

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