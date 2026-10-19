Famous 1967 Bigfoot Video Officially Confirmed a Hoax in Documentary

The famous 1967 candid video of the supposed lost primate “Bigfoot” has been officially confirmed as a hoax in a new documentary.

Anyone who has ever done a basic dive into the Legend of Bigfoot has at one point or another come across the famous 1967 shaky Roger Patterson video of an ape-like creature walking upright through the woods of Northern California before vanishing. Despite repeated investigations and experiments, no one has ever officially debunked the footage as a confirmed hoax … until now.

In the new documentary Capturing Bigfoot, filmmaker Marq Evans goes through the details of Roger Patterson’s life with a fine-toothed comb to create a profile of a man who obsessed over the Bigfoot legend until he finally sought to use it in service of his self-interests, per Variety:

On the dark underside of the 59-second Bigfoot film lies a tawdry family drama. There is greed and infighting, all buried in the murk of a secret that must be maintained at all costs. Marq Evans uncovers the secret. He has assembled his movie with resounding suspense, and he finds the smoking gun. It is a lost 16mm film shot in 1966, the year before the famous Bigfoot footage, and what it shows is a kind of rehearsal for it. We also meet an associate of Patterson’s, a man named Bob Hieronymus, who has a very familiar loping walk. Capturing Bigfoot reveals that the 1967 footage of Bigfoot was a hoax, and in that sense you could say that the story is over and done with. Roger Patterson was a classic American snake-oil salesman who figured out how to con the media age.

The documentary also explores how Patterson profited greatly off the footage, with guest appearances on Johnny Carson and Merv Griffin as well as a road-show in which he charged $2 per ticket to screen the film in movie theaters. In many ways, the footage was the first viral sensation before viral ever became a pop-cultural phenomenon. At one point in the documentary, an associate of Patterson says that when the footage screened at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, it took in more money than a Simon and Garfunkel concert.

“We played two weeks after Simon and Garfunkel, and took more money out of the building than they did,” the associate is quoted as saying.

Capturing Bigfoot will be available for rent on Amazon Prime Video on the anniversary of the footage, October 20.