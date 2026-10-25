Jane Fonda’s Climate PAC Pours Millions into Socialist Candidates Ahead of Midterms

Actress Jane Fonda has reportedly been funding socialist candidates with her Climate PAC as the midterms encroach.

The PAC has reportedly spent $5 million on candidates in congressional, state, and local races after raising $8 million, per the New York Post.

The PAC has spent $1.8 million on operations, handed out $3.4 million, and passed $228,000 to other committees, with another $5 million in the bank. Her financial largesse has come in a series of $5,000 PAC contributions to candidates in competitive House races in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and other states — contests that could help determine control of Congress. Fonda’s PAC also gave $5,000 to Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democratic Senate candidate seeking to unseat appointed Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) in a closely watched and suddenly competitive race. She cut an ad with her Republican dad who vouched that she is “not some crazy socialist.”

Other candidates supported by Fonda’s PAC include Minnesota Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan and previously supported DSA Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong before her loss in the primary. The PAC has also given to candidates in local elections like county commissioner and county council.

Recent polls have shown that a majority of American voters have grown concerned about Democratic Socialist of America candidates running for office. According to The Center Square, roughly 55 percent of Americans fear socialists taking control.

“The Center Square Voters’ Voice poll found that 55% of American voters are concerned about Democratic Socialist candidates running for and winning elected office in the U.S., while 37% aren’t concerned,” it noted. “A slew of candidates running as democratic socialists appears to be raising alarms with a majority of American voters.”

“Of the 55% who are concerned, 35% are very concerned, while 20% say they are ‘somewhat concerned,'” it added.