Dead Body Found Near Disneyland Resort Entrance

A dead body of a man was found near the Disneyland Resort entrance in California on Sunday, with police treating it as a potential crime scene.

Police erected caution tape and a black privacy partition where the body was found beneath a large Disneyland Resort entrance sign near 800 West Katella Avenue. Paramedics pronounced the unidentified man dead at the scene after police were called about a possible dead body around 1:45 p.m.

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“Police officers cordoned off the sidewalk with yellow crime scene tape and erected a black privacy partition under the gateway to screen the body from passing vehicles and pedestrians,” per the New York Post.

“A beer can was reportedly found near the deceased, though investigators have not established whether it played any role in the death. The cause of death remains unknown,” it added.

The identity of the man has not yet been released. According to the Los Angeles Times, police reportedly identified his age being 65.

“Anaheim Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said the man was a transient known to the agency and was found unconscious Sunday afternoon near the park’s south entrance off Katella Avenue,” added the outlet. “The area was briefly closed while officers waited for coroner’s officials to arrive.Anderson said the man appeared to have died of natural causes and that no foul play was suspected.”

According to Radar Online, a total of “68 people have died at Disney World since the park opened in 1971, said sources, and 32 people have perished at Disneyland since company officials christened the first ride there in 1955.”