Samuel L. Jackson Among Hollywood Celebrities Backing Karen Bass Over Socialist Nithya Raman. for L.A. Mayor

Jane Fonda, Samuel L. Jackson, and other Hollywood stars have backed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in her bid for reelection against DSA candidate Nithya Raman.

Jackson, who also backed Bass in the primary, released a video on Sunday in which he accused Raman of helping to worsen the Los Angeles homeless crisis.

“Battling the nationwide homeless epidemic is the hardest job in the American government. Karen Bass walked toward it in one day. Her opponent chaired the city council’s housing and homelessness committee and canceled meetings on it,” he said.

“It’s easy to run a pilot in one district and call it a model. Try doing it in 15 districts with Washington cutting your funding, while the whole country watches. That’s the job Karen Bass has done,” he added.

“Vote, motherfucker!,” Jackson concluded.

Jane Fonda, whose Climate PAC has spent millions backing DSA candidates across America, jumped in favor of Bass in a video last week, saying she “knows how to govern.”

“This is not a career for her. It’s a calling. She was an activist and an organizer long before she ran for office… She’s been there in the State Assembly. She’s been there in Congress. She knows how to govern. We have to keep her as the Mayor of Los Angeles,” Fonda added.

Actor Anthony Anderson (Blackish) praised Bass for her work on helping to build tax credits to keep filming in Hollywood.

“She created the California Film and Television Tax Credit. Gov. Newsom credits Mayor Bass with boosting film production here in California. I’ll take the person who built the bridge over the person that’s promising one,” he said.

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As noted by the New York Post, Nithya Raman has been generating big support from outside money.

“The biggest spender so far is Estamos Con Nithya, a committee funded largely by organized labor and a wealthy hedge fund manager. The Western States Regional Council of Carpenters had put more than $10 million into it by Thursday,” it reported.

“Hedge fund manager Aaron Sosnick, who has a Reno address and has pushed to expand LA’s bike-lane network, accounted for $6 million of that sum,” it added. “According to recent campaign finance reports, Bass has raised roughly $3.4 million in total, compared to $3 million raised by Raman. However, Raman retains nearly $1.4 million in cash on hand, which is almost double the available reserves of Bass.”