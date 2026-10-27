HBO’s John Oliver Says Republicans Are ‘Way Too Comfortable with Nazi-Adjacent Sh*t’ in Midterms Tirade

As Americans head into the midterm elections, HBO’s British late-night TV host, John Oliver, is claiming that Republicans are Nazis.

The stunning and brave proclamation was disgorged during the Birmingham-born Last Week Tonight host’s Sunday broadcast where he accused Republicans of being Nazis because New York GOP candidate for Congress Peter Oberacker revealed a photo of his grandfather in his WWII uniform and who died long ago fighting in the German army during the bloody war.

Meanwhile, Oliver has yet to do a program blasting Michigan’s Muslim Democrat Sen. candidate Abdul El-Sayed for having a long list of living relatives who have openly supported the Hitler-aligned Muslim Brotherhood, nor has he chided El-Sayed for openly approving of the terror-supporting group in a 2012 letter he signed onto.

Unsurprisingly, Oliver then veered straight to the false claim that Elon Musk delivered a Nazi salute during a Trump rally in 2025, a claim only radical leftists who are unconcerned with the truth ever throw out.

Next, Oliver accused the entire Republican Party of becoming “comfortable” with Nazis.

“It does feel that the Republican Party has been getting way too comfortable with some, at best, Nazi-adjacent shit,” he blathered.

The HBO host went on to relay several dubious examples and also cited Tucker Carlson (who is not a Republican) and racist Internet personality Nick Fuentes (who is also not a Republican) as two of the GOP’s biggest stars.

“It makes it all the more laughable that Tucker made such a show of offering Fuentes, a man who’s literally spent thousands of hours on the internet saying whatever he wants, the chance to finally say what he thinks,” Oliver ranted. “And the worrying thing is, it’s not just Tucker. Fuentes has been inching closer and closer to mainstream Republicans over the years.”

“Nazis getting power doesn’t historically bode well for anyone, including, for what it’s worth, Nazis, who didn’t exactly have the best 1945,” Oliver railed.

Again, Oliver has said nothing whatever about the Democrat Party edging toward communism which arguably has cast a far worse murderous pall across mankind than Hitler did. As evil as Hitler was, his final death tally pales in comparison to the death tally of Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot and the rest of history’s leftist, socialist, and communist, mass murdering dictators.

Despite ignoring that history, Oliver then made to play a historian by reminding his audience about the John Birch Society.

“The far-right fringe currently rising up in this party is not remotely new, from the John Birch Society through Barry Goldwater and Pat Buchanan, the Republican Party has always left its door ajar for bigots, cranks and conspiracy theorists. Have you ever listened to the Nixon Tapes? They would do numbers on Rumble today,” he said.

“The point here is: Far-right views in the Republican Party are by no means irrelevant and they are way past the point of being ignorable —some of them are literally on the ballot in nine days, in an election, by the way, where the single biggest campaign spender is [Elon Musk], you know, of the Adolf-aloha wave.”

How stunning and brave, indeed.

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