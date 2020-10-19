Final Presidential Debate to Include Section Devoted to Climate Change

The second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to include a section on climate change, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).

NBC News’s Kristen Welker will moderate the final presidential debate, which will take place October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. She has selected six topics to cover during the 90-minute debate, some of which are central to the Democrat Party’s ongoing narratives, including climate change and race in America.

Topics are as follows:

Fighting COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus]

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

According to the CPD, there could be last-minute changes to the topics, depending on the nature of developments in the days leading up to the debate.

The commission ultimately canceled the second presidential debate, which was slated to take place October 15, after attempting to turn the event into a virtual forum due to concerns related to the Chinese coronavirus. Trump’s campaign rejected the change, leading to both Trump and Biden participating in dueling town halls on different networks.

During the first presidential debate, Trump declared that Biden essentially “lost” the radical left after the former vice president stated that he did not support the Green New Deal. However, Biden has sent mixed signals, stating during that same debate that the Green New Deal “will pay for itself as we move forward.” He seemingly diverted from the radical left again during last week’s town hall event, telling an attendee that he does “not propose banning fracking,” despite the fact that his energy platform would “end using hydraulic fracturing technology to harvest oil and natural gas that has allowed the U.S. to become energy independent while creating millions of American jobs,” as Breitbart News detailed.

All eyes will likely be on the moderator Kristen Welker following Chris Wallace’s controversial performance and C-SPAN’s Steve Scully — the scheduled moderator of the canceled presidential debate — finding himself suspended after lying about his Twitter account being hacked after a “questionable exchange” with former Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci.

Notably, Biden town hall moderator George Stephanopoulos did not ask the presidential hopeful about the email evidence that indicated that he met with an adviser to the board of Burisma — the Ukrainian energy that paid Hunter Biden tens of thousands of dollars per month. It is possible that Trump could bring up the topic during the debate, as he has several times on the campaign trail over the course of the last week.

Biden plans to remain off the campaign trail until the presidential debate on Thursday.